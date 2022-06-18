Marvel’s Ms Marvel – starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan is the seventh Marvel Cinematic Universe television series to hit Disney+ Hotstar. The show that premiered earlier this month is being loved by many. Besides its content, the show has been making the headline for the references it makes to Bollywood – ps: it has a mention of Shah Rukh Khan in it too.

Well, seems like fans are loving the show’s and Bollywood’s connection. If not, we wouldn’t have got this gem of a mash. An Instagram page recently shared a clip of Kamala grooving to A DDLJ song and the moves are on point. Netizens too are impressed and below is what they have to say.

Sharing the mashed-up video of Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan dancing to Mere Khwabon Mein, the Instagram page wrote on it “What in the bollyood movie was this scene” The video sees the Ms Marvel actress going from corner to corner in the house while on cloud nine and dancing. The audio is that of Kajol’s introductory scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Commenting on this mashed-up video of Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan dancing to Mere Khwabon Mein, one netizen wrote, “the ruefication of ms marvel” Another added, “This whole show is marvel×netflix×Bollywood” A third noted, “pretty sure this is where this scene was inspired from.. but love it” while a fourth noted, “ddlj being a classic.”

Another added, “A+ teenage representation” Another – noting that this is the song they thought of on seeing the scene, commented, “When she started dancing, this was literally the song which came to my head for obvious reasons 😭😭” A third added, “the sync 🤌🏻”

Check out the fan-created mashup of Iman Vellani’s Ms Marvel aka Kamala Khan dancing to Mere Khwabon Mein

Besides Ms Vellani, Ms Marvel also stars Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Laurel Marsden, Azhar Usman, Rish Shah, and many more. This Marvel Cinematic Universe television series also stars Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar as Waleed. The series premiered on June 8, 2022, and will conclude on July 13, with six episodes releasing on Disney+ Hotstar every week.

What are your thoughts on Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan dancing to Mere Khwabon Mein? Let us know in the comments.

