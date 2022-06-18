Popular TV face Jay Bhanushali, who is seen as a host on dance reality show ‘DID L’il Masters 5’, reveals how contestant Sadiya’s performance made him miss his daughter Tara.

Jay mentions: “I honestly feel I am blessed to have a daughter like Tara. The first thing that she literally asks me once I am home is if I’ve eaten something. I believe I must’ve done some good karma in life to be blessed with a daughter like her.”

“Our love is unconditional, and I will always love her unconditionally. I believe that guys sometimes tend to forget their parents, but girls are the ones who never forget them, especially their fathers. In fact, every girl’s first love and first best friend is their father and that’s what I am for her, I guess,” Jay Bhanushali adds.

Ever since Jay Bhanushali’s daughter Tara is born, she’s become a social media stars. Every time the proud parents – Jay and Mahhi Vij – posted adorable photos of their munchkin it would take social media my story. Tara has been accompanying her father to the sets of DID L’il Masters and not even a single celebrity, who comes as a guest on the show falls for her cuteness.

‘DID L’il Masters 5′ airs on Zee TV.

