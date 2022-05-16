As Mouni Roy’s husband Suraj Nambiar couldn’t make it to the DID L’il Masters Season 5, he surprised her by sending a video message.

Advertisement

In the video, Suraj mentioned: “I had met Mouni four years back during a party with my friends, and I couldn’t take my eyes off her, she was looking so beautiful. One of her friends helped me start a conversation with her, and we ended up exchanging numbers.”

Advertisement

Suraj Nambiar continued, “Slowly and steadily, we started dating each other and one fine day, when Mouni, I, and a couple of friends went on a vacation, we planned a little surprise for her. She didn’t have any idea that I was about to propose to her, but I arranged for her favorite song to play in the background, and with a beautiful sunset in the backdrop, I proposed to her. It’s been three months now since the time we got married, and I must say that it has been a lot of fun being with her.”