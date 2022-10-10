Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is one of the biggest actors in the Hindi film industry. While he is known for delivering blockbuster action films, he is also known for his tongue-in-cheek humour and the fun elements that he adds to his conversations.

Often his videos of cracking a joke at the expense of someone else go viral, but now fans on social media are sharing an old clip where Dabangg Khan was seen wheezing with laughter. The video was seemingly from an award show where several celebrities were in attendance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the video, comedian Krushna Abhishek was seen picking up Tv actor Sidharth Nigam from the audience and cracking a joke at the expense of the actor. He said, “Boy cut Kangana Ranaut ke liye zordar taliyan,” pointing at Nigam. Salman Khan, who was in a blue suit seated in the audience, loses all his calm and bursts out in laughter. He then leaves his seat, goes to Krushna, takes his hands in his, and points at Siddharth.

Krushna further takes a dig at the actor, saying that Siddharth would often be a stand-in for Kangana during the shoot for Tanu Weds Manu Returns. The actor seemingly didn’t like to become the center of all the jokes fired back, “This is the hairstyle that got me Chakravartin Ashok Samrat.” Both Krushna and Bharti nodded, almost condescendingly. Take a look at the hilarious video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 😂 sᴍɪʟᴇ 😂 (@7_memss)

Several netizens reacted to the hilarious video of Krushna Abhishek mocking Kangana Ranaut’s Tanu Weds Manu look at the expense of Sidharth Nigam. However, fans are awaiting Kangana’s response to the video on the internet. A user commented, “Abhi kangna ka rly bhi ayega na,” while another user wrote, “Roasted in second😂😂.” A third user commented, “Script banne wale ko dhudho.”

For more updates on Bollywood, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Ranveer Singh Flaunts His Swanky Car Worth 3.29 Crores With The Number Plate ‘6969’, Netizens Go Double-Meaning & Joke “Car Number Kisine Observe Kiya?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram