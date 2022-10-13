Rakhi Sawant has once again lent her support to #MeToo accused Sajid Khan, who’s currently inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Earlier the former Bigg Boss veteran had spoken at length about his entry in the house. Recently, the actress was snapped at the airport with her boyfriend Adil Durrani where she again stood in Sajid Khan’s support. The actress said she doesn’t support Sajid but will always stand in solidarity with the truth.

Ever since Sajid Khan’s entry in the Bigg Boss house, he’s all over the web as he’s been accused of se*ual misconduct by not one but 6 women. Now recently, the controversial queen called the accusers ‘nivsastra’

While speaking to paps Rakhi Sawant first said, “Puri duniya ek tarak hojaye, fir bhi main akele Sajid Khan ko support isiliye karungi, ki abhi tak unka gunha jo hai who 4 saal se sabit hua nahi hai. 4 saal unka career tabha hogaya hai, koi film unhone kari nahi hai. He was in a depression.” She then begins to sing, ‘Jiska koi nahi uska toh khuda hai yaaro’.

Rakhi Sawant further adds, “Khudha ne mujhe banaya hai. Jo bekasoor hai usko saath dene ke liye. Agar koi kasoor hai court usse kasoor war therata hai toh main bhi chappal leke khadi hoon fir.” Kisi bhi ladki ke saath yeh nahi hona chhaiye. Jin jin ladkion ne dosh lagaya hai, aap unka background dekhiye. Nivastra. Unke photoshoot dekhiye.” Watch the whole video below:

Reacting to her statement a comment read, “His sister will still not cast u in any of the side roles.. in any of her movies,” while another said, “Ladki nivastra hai to aadmi ko jo mann mein aye karega!! Waah, logic tel lene. Ye ladki khud itni draamebaaz hai! Hence proved, aurat hi aurat ka dushman hai…”

A third user wrote, “She is right I agree with Rakhi__jab koi dusra insan Galti karta hai To Har koi use jaj karna shuru kar deta hai__aur jab vahi judgement karne wala insan Galti karta hai to vah khud ke liye vakil bankar khud ko proof karane mein believe karta hai.”

“Kaise hoga Guna saabit Bollywood hai susant ka nahi hua itna bada actor ka abhi tak to baaki ka to chod hi do,” wrote fourth user.

Earlier too Rakhi Sawant had made headlines for lending her support to Sajid Khan. She had earlier said, “Dekhiye woh gunhaar hai ya beguna hai, woh muje nhi pata hai. 4 saal usne kaam nhi kiya. Agar koi admi sazaa bhugat tha hai, woh kaidi ho jaatha hai, usse jail me daal diya jaatha hai. Jo sazaa bhugat ke bahar nikalta hai woh gunehaar nhi rehta hai. I don’t think so Sajid Khan gunehaar hai, 4 saal usne kaam nhi kiya, kisine uske saath film banayi. Muje aisa lagta hai, woh bigg boss me gaya hai, isiliye log haath dhoke piche pade hai, publicity stunt k liye. Aise logon ki chillu bhar paani me dhoob ke marjana chahiye. Shame on them.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Rakhi Sawant supporting Sajid Khan? Do let us know.

