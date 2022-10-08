Rakhi Sawant is someone who doesn’t have a filter when it comes to speaking her mind. While she may be called out time and time again for what she says, the actress doesn’t hold back when sharing what she feels and thinks. The same was evident when she suffered a wardrobe malfunction before she could perform at an event.

Sawant suffered a wardrobe malfunction while shooting for Colors TV’s Rang Barse 2021. While the mishap didn’t happen during the performance, the dori of her blouse snapped before she went on the floor. In a video shared from the same, she can be seen complaining about what artists have to go through and are later blamed for creating controversies. Check it out.

In the video, Rakhi Sawant is heard talking about suffering a wardrobe malfunction while performing on the stage and why the artist alone should be blamed for it. She says, “Abhi tak toh ek jhatka bhi nahi maara aur mera blouse fat gaya. Kaisa dori banaya hai. Abhi safety pin pe kaam chalaoon. Dance main kaise karoon? Safety pin pe? (I haven’t even given a jerk and the blouse is torn. What kind of dori have they stitched? Now we have to use safety pins. How am I supposed to dance like this?).”

Miffed with the organizers of the event for giving artists such outfits, Rakhi Sawant complained about what all artists have to go through. She said, “What do I do? Hum artistes hai. Humein tight dori deni chahiye, na? Aur phir log humko bolte hai ki hum controversy karte hain. Hum blouse apna tudwaaenge kya? Mere pura unit wait kar raha hai. This tragedy of artistes (We are artistes. We should be given tight doris. And then people blame us for creating controversies. Will we get our blouse torn ourselves. My whole unit is waiting for me).”

Watch Rakhi Sawant venting her frustration at the wardrobe malfunction here:

Supporting her one netizen even wrote, “Everyone in the comment section telling she’s doing melo drama. But they’re not thinking it’s a serious issue. What if her blouse gets torn when she’ll be performing dance on stage? Everyone would’ve laughed at her and also make nasty comments on her.” Another wrote, “She isn’t shouting or yelling.. but just letting us know …otherwise ppl will say that artists are purposely doing wardrobe malfunction to gain publicity…she is a lady who speaks her heart and it’s a serious issue that’s why she is making us aware of it.”

Do you agree with Rakhi Sawant’s views on wardrobe malfunctions and why they happen at times? Let us know in the comments.

