Shraddha Arya happens to be one of the most popular names in the television industry. She rose to fame with her stint in Kundali Bhagya as Preeta and ever since, there has been no looking back for the actress. Last night, the actress attended an awards ceremony with her husband Rahul Nagal and their video from the event is going viral where the two are walking hand in hand and netizens are now trolling the couple for the same on social media. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Shraddha is pretty popular on social media with over 5 million followers on Instagram. The actress is also quite active there and often shares pictures and videos of herself giving a glimpse of her personal and professional life to fans.

Shraddha Arya attended ITA Awards 2022 along with her husband Rahul Nagal and the couple looked dashing as ever together. While the Kundali Bhagya actress was seen donning a bejewelled gown which came with a plunging neckline and she subtly flaunted her cleav*ge from her outfit, her husband was seen wearing formals which featured denim jeans, a shirt that he styled with a blazer.

Take a look at their video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to Shradhhha Arya and Rahul Nagal’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Itna kyu Peete ho jab chl v nhi skte 😂”

Another user commented, “Pee pee kar yeh haal hora gained so much weight.”

A third user commented, “Ye sambhal ke chal kun nii pa rhi h😂😂😂😂 lagta h dress ke wajah se🤣🤣🤣”

A fourth user commented, “Drunked😂😂😂”

What are your thoughts on Shraddha Arya getting trolled for walking with her husband by netizens on social media? Tell us in the space below.

