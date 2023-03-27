Internet sensation Uorfi Javed and Sunny Leone recently met each other during an event and happily posed for the media. Well, when two sensations meet each other like this, we only expect them to steal the limelight, and that’s what happened. As soon as the video went viral, netizens were quick to react & their reactions are hard to miss!

The Bigg Boss OTT star and actress Sunny Leone were spotted walking a red carpet together. In fact, Uorfi, known for her bold fashion choices, was also seen holding Sunny’s hand as they posed together for the Paparazzi. However, the video got mixed reactions from the netizens. While many speculated that they could be the new BFFs in the town, others trolled Uorfi & called Sunny more decent than her.

Uorfi Javed, who never misses a chance to make headlines with her outfits, often gets on the radar of trolls as well. She recently donned a purple colour rib cage-style top & was spotted posing with Sunny Leone. As soon as the video surfaced on the internet that was shared by Viral Bhayani, it caught everyone’s attention, and fans were quick to react. Uorfi was brutally trolled for the choice of her outfit.

One of the users wrote, “Too much vulgarity… why do media make her popular??/ Who are the people making her famous, and for what reason? Is this how media wants to represent media in front of the world?”

“Sunny Leone is more decent than her.”

“Sunny is better than her.”

“Ab Sunny bhi Uorfi se zyada achi lag rahi hai.”

“Even Sunny Leone looked more elegant than Uorfi.”

“Ye boli meri kapdo par comment mat karne, bolo yeh kape pehnti hai kya?”

“Ek baby doll, ek bekar doll.”

Checkout the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

For the unversed, Uorfi Javed has been a part of Spilitsvilla 14, which was hosted by Sunny Leone. Interestingly, this award function turned out to be a reunion for both of them.

Meanwhile, let us known what you think of Uorfi Javed’s this outfit. Let us know in the comments section below!

