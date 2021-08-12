Advertisement

Ram Gopal Varma is one of the most controversial Bollywood celebrities of all time. The director tries to keep it as transparent as possible with his fans and doesn’t shy away from expressing his thoughts on anything and everything. Back in 2017, Varma took a dig at actor Tiger Shroff and called him a ‘transgender’ in a drunk conversation with Vidyut Jammwal.

However later, RGV apologised to both Tiger and Vidyut.

Talking to Vidyut Jammwal over a phone call, Ram Gopal Varma said, “Tiger Shroff is the greatest woman I saw in my life.” And the director didn’t stop there, he further called the Baaghi actor a ‘transgender’.

The drama didn’t end there, Vidyut Jammwal made their call public and netizens started reacting to this. Although later, Ram Gopal Varma apologised to both Vidyut and Tiger Shroff and tweeted, “Though it was done in my usual fun way,I apologise to both @VidyutJammwal and @iTIGERSHROFF for the irritation caused”.

Though it was done in my usual fun way,I apologise to both @VidyutJammwal and @iTIGERSHROFF for the irritation caused — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 11, 2017

Tiger Shroff who refrained from commenting on Ram Gopal Varma’s remarks finally broke his silence at an event in Mumbai and told Indian Express, “Ya ya, I have said this before. Umm everybody has freedom of speech of course, RGV is a senior, he has been in the industry for years, whereas I have recently entered the industry, so ‘mann ki baat bolu toh it won’t be appropriate!”

The Baaghi actor continued and said, “I would also want to say that I am glad that I have made some kind of an identity, a mark in the industry that people are at least talking about me. I have made some kind of an impact. If this makes him (RGV) happy, it is okay, he is a senior man. It would be out of line if I react and I don’t want to bring any shame to my mother and father because I know they wouldn’t want me to react. I don’t want to bring more light to this situation.”

What are your views on Ram Gopal Varma calling Tiger Shroff a transgender? Tell us in the comments below.

