Nushrratt Bharuccha has time and again swayed with her fashion choices and has a look for every occasion. The actress has once again shared pictures on her social media and her comments section is the place to be.

The actress uploaded multiple solo pictures and one with a fun bunch as she looked stunning in a Red Floral One piece. The actress sported a fresh look and went with green shoes, a pair of simple earrings and a ring to go with it. The comments section was filled with all kinds of comments like ‘Beautiful’, ‘❤️’ emojis and so on.

In the caption Nushrratt Bharuccha wrote,”Greece? Mykonos? Mumbai!!! @opa.mumbai

Nushrratt Bharuccha added, “The Launch Brunch with a Fun Bunch!!@sonaakshiraaj @nikhilmerani @vijal2511

📸 @vijal2511″

Nushrratt Bharuccha has never shied away from grabbing the spotlight with her brilliant fashion sense. The actress has on multiple occasions donned such lovely attires and been at the center of attention with some wonderful outfits.

Nushrratt’s strong movie lineup includes ‘Chhorri’, ‘Hurdang’, ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’, ‘Ram Setu’, and an unannounced project making it quite the busy year for her with 5 upcoming films.

