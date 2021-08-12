Advertisement

Ever since Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested last month on p*rnographic content by Mumbai police, actress Sherlyn Chopra has been constantly speaking against him. She accused him of sexual assault and now she took to Twitter to share an old picture with the businessman. Scroll down to know more.

Kundra was alleged to be the key conspirator in the alleged porn scandal. Police also claim that he has alleged to have lured several women into p*rn scandal on the pretext of offering them a role in the web series.

Chopra captioned the throwback picture, “29 मार्च, 2019 का दिन था। आर्म्स्प्राइम द्वारा आयोजित ‘द शर्लिन चोपड़ा’ एैप का पहला कॉन्टेंट शूट होने जा रहा था। मेरे लिए यह एक नया अनुभव था क्योंकि पहले कभी किसी एैप के साथ मैं जुड़ी नहीं थी। उम्मीद और जोश का माहौल था। (The day was March 29, 2019. The first content shoot of The Sherlyn Chopra app, organized by Armsprime, was going to take place. It was a new experience for me as I had never been associated with any app before. There was an atmosphere of hope and enthusiasm.)” Take a look at the picture below:

Soon after Sherlyn Chopra shared the throwback picture, eagle eye netizens were not entirely convinced with the picture. They pointed out that the post is as an act of using a ‘photoshop’ application to morph Raj Kundra’s face into the picture. A user wrote, “Looks like Raj is added in the pic..shadow and border line is there”, while another user commented, “Its so evident, its photoshopped.”

Several even questioned the actress’ intention behind posting a photoshopped picture on Instagram. A user wrote, “Why photoshop posting? It’s visible clearly.”

Previously, Sherlyn Chopra revealed that Raj Kundra contacted her for making films and she signed an agreement in March this year. She also claimed that Raj confided in her that his wife Shilpa Shetty liked her work. Talking to Times of India, she said, “During the shoot, I was encouraged. They used to say I am doing great and Shilpa has seen your photos and videos and has appreciated my work. And when you get so much praise from the seniors it does not make you feel that you are doing something wrong and it makes you think to do better.”

