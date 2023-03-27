Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most famous actors in the world and enjoys a humongous fan following globally. Not just that, he’s also one of the wealthiest actors in the entertainment industry worldwide. We have a handful of celebrities who have doppelgängers across the globe, and one of them happens to be our Bollywood romance king. SRK’s duplicate Ibrahim Qadri is yet again making headlines on social media after she walks and behaves like Pathaan in one of the recent videos, but it didn’t go too well with the netizens who are trolling him in the comments section. Scroll below to watch the video.

SRK was recently seen in Pathaan, which did incredibly well at the box office in the country and worldwide. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. The film was recently released on the OTT platform Prime Video and got a fantastic response there as well; clearly, Shah Rukh’s fans never miss an opportunity to pour love for the superstar.

Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of Ibrahim Qadri where she’s walking and behaving like Shah Rukh Khan from Pathaan.

Ibrahim Qadri’s video didn’t go too well with Shah Rukh Khan who trolled his duplicate in the comments section with one user commenting, “Halki anch par bhune hue SRK 😢🤷🏼‍♀️”

Another user commented, “Srk from mira road”

A third user commented, “Ayy 144p vala pathaan kon hai 😂”

A fourth user commented, “Pathan jesi thodi bht uski trh apne ap ki personality copy krne aw koi pathaan nii bn jata. Usk lie pathaan jese mehnt or uplabdhu hasil krni pdti h. Or dusro ki ijjat or bdo ka aadr krte hue aage bdha h SRK. Abhi b krta h hr jgh.”

What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan’s duplicate’s latest video on social media? Tell us in the space below.

