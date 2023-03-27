Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who made his comeback on the silver screen after a gap of four years is now all set for his next big project Jawan. The film has already created a lot of buzz and fans are quite excited about this one. This will be the first when SRK and South star Nayanthara will share the screen and recently, it was reported that the actress might pull off a swimwear because Deepika did it in Pathaan. So is it true? Scroll down to read the scoop.

Notably, recently, there were rumours that Nayanthara will don a swimsuit for a song in Jawan just like Deepika Padukone did in Pathaan and many believed that it also remained one of the major reasons behind the film’s success. However, now a new report has claimed that there is no truth in it.

As per a report by Times Of India, there is no confirmation that South beauty Nayanthara will pull off a bikini in the movie but even if she will it has nothing to do with Deepika Padukone. A source has dismissed all the rumours. The source said, “There is a plan to drape Nayanthara in a bikini in Jawan. She has no problems wearing beach attire. She has worn it in her Tamil film. But Pathaan doesn’t call for a beachside, bikini break. This is somebody’s inventive mind working overtime.”

The source further added that it is just a rumour until any official confirmation doesn’t come from Nayanthara or the Jawan makers. After the massive success of Pathaan, all eyes are now on Jawan. The film which will star Shah Rukh Khan and South beauty Nayanthara in lead roles is expected to release in June, however, many reports claimed that it might get delayed. Notably, there is no official confirmation on the same.

