Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the glory of his recent successful film Pathaan which broke several box office records this year. The superstar’s performance in the actioner received much love from his fans, but it seems Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain is unimpressed.

For those who don’t know, Yasir is a Pakistani actor, screenwriter, and host renowned for his comedic roles. He was the Hum TV host of The After Moon Show. He’s also well-known for his role as the antagonist in the 2018 social drama Baandi.

Yasir Hussain took to Instagram stories to give his review of the film. He wrote, “Agar aap mission impossible 1 bhi dekh chukey hain toh shah rukh khan ki pathan aap ko aik story less video game se zyada kuch nahi lagy gi.” His review came at a time when Pathaan premiered on a popular OTT platform after more than 50 days of run in theatres.

Yasir Hussain’s post drew mixed reactions from social users. While some praised the Pakistani actor for speaking his mind, others accused him of being jealous of the film’s success. Take a look at his Instagram story below:

The mega-hit second instalment in the “Baahubali” franchise’s Hindi version was dethroned earlier this month by the high-octane actioner Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan’s film became the biggest Hindi-language movie ever at the box office to have made Rs 1,048 crores globally. The film is now streaming on a popular OTT platform.

Moreover, the action thriller helmed by Siddharth Anand is headlined by A-list actors Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, with Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana playing pivotal roles. Superstar Salman Khan also had a cameo appearance in the film Tiger.

Pathaan is part of YRF Film’s spy universe. It is said that SRK will have a cameo appearance in Tiger 3.

