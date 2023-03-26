For the past few days, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is making headlines owing to her personal life. The actress’s love life became the talk of the town after she was spotted with AAP leader Raghav Chadha, which netizens called a ‘dinner date’. Since then numerous theories have been surfacing on the web half suggesting they are other old and good friends, other half has revealed that this is a serious relationship which will soon reach the next stage. Yes, you heard that right!

After making news only for her work, Pari is currently hogging the limelight as she’s reportedly tying the knot. If the latest reports are anything to go by, the couple is set to take their relationship to the next level and have a roka ceremony.

According to a report in ETimes, Parineeti Chopra and AAP’s Raghav Chadha are likely to make their relationship official soon mostly after their roka ceremony. The couple is expected to make a formal announcement. Scroll down to read more details.

A source close to the couple revealed to TOI, “The two went for dinner recently after their families initiated discussions on marriage. They knew each other, liked each other and had common interests, and everything worked out well. Their families have known each other for some time,”

“There has been no formal ceremony yet, but the families are discussing it and there will be some ceremony soon. Both families are happy about the two being together, but fixing a date for any ceremony is difficult, considering the two are busy with their respective schedules. The ceremony will be a small, intimate affair with close family members,” the source revealed further.

Earlier, the AAP leader was in news for blushing on a reporter’s question who has about Parineeti Chopra. He was seen telling the media person, “Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke sawaal na kariye.”

Well, let’s wait and watch for these rumours to turn out to be true!

