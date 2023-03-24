Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has proved her mettle as an actor in the industry. She has been in the business for over a decade and has been part of many blockbuster films. She was recently spotted with the AAP leader party Raghav Chadha on a lunch date, which sparked their dating rumours. Recently, the politician was asked about the actress, and his reply will leave you amused. In fact, he was spotted blushing as well.

Parineeti & Raghav share a massive fan following on social media, and both of them are quite secretive about their personal lives and never indulge in discussing their lives publicly. The duo, recently spotted together at a lunch date, have studied together in London and are friends for a long time.

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha grabbed a lot of eyeballs after the duo went on for back-to-back outings. They were earlier spotted for a dinner date on Wednesday that was followed by a lunch date on Thursday. According to a report in India Today, the duo are just good friends. Now, recently, Raghav was asked about the actress & he was spotted blushing. He said, ” Aap mujhse Rajneeti sawal kijiye, Parineeti ke na kariye. Aapko denge jawab.” As soon as the video shared by journalist Jainendra Kumar went viral, fans were quick to notice that he was blushing.

As per reports, the duo has studied in London together & share a warm bond with each other. Interestingly, they both follow each other on Instagram and have a lot of things in common such as they both are fond of travelling.

Check out the video below:

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila, and recently, they both praised each other on social media & revealed that working together was a delightful experience for them. Apart from Chamkila, the actress also has Capsule Gill in the pipeline.

What are your thoughts on Raghav Chadha‘s reaction on Parineeti Chopra? Let us know in the comments section below!

