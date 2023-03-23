Kangana Ranaut has been trying to irk Diljit Dosanjh yet again. The duo indulged into an ugly Twitter spat back in 2020 over the Farmer’s protest. The actress took a dig at the Punjabi singer with her ‘oye pulse aagyi pulse’ tweet that netizens decoded was in reference to Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh’s crackdown. Scroll below for her latest attack on his silence.

2020 got really ugly as Kangana and Diljit continuously threw potshots at each other with their divided opinions on the Farmer’s Protest. Things got really ugly as his fans began shaming the actress and even allegedly used trending hashtags like ‘Kangana ko pel diya.’ Ranaut is now giving it back to all those haters as she refers to them as Khalistani supporters.

Kangana Ranaut in her latest tweet took a dig at Diljit Dosanjh for remaining tight-lipped over her latest attack. She wrote, “Pehle toh yeh @diljitdosanjh badi dhamkiyaan deta tha, iske Khalistani supporters trended Kangana ko pel ( raped/f@&d) diya for one week, aab kahan chup ke baithe hain sab?? Kiss ke dum pe uchal rahe the aur aab kiske darr se dubak gaye hain ?? Please explain!!”

Netizens took to the comments section and shared their divided opinion on the latest Kangana Ranaut vs Diljit Dosanjh row.

A user wrote, “Diljit ne tujhe block maar rakha h to ussi baat ko Dil pe leke baithi hui h ye jilted lover”

Another commented, “Why are you obsessed with diljit???”

“She is obsessed with everyone who r khalistani supporters,” a fan reacted.

A troll commented, “You just need publicity at this moment if there is anything suspicious there is Indian agencies. So please focus on your work”

“Agree !! Why he does not condemn the recent act if he doesn’t believe in the Khslistani’s mindset? Speak dude,” another wrote in support of Kangana Ranaut.

