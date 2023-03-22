Hrithik Roshan is one of the versatile Bollywood actors who has portrayed various characters and is known for his dancing skills. He is one of the few stars who has been frequently voted as the world’s s*xiest Asian man, but a BBC journalist once said he looked ‘girly’ in a shirt. Scroll down to know more.

Reportedly, the incident occurred while Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… shooting ensued. A video goes viral on Reddit, wherein the superstar is seen shooting the song Deewana Hai Dekho from K3G. Filmmaker Karan Johar was also seen in the video.

In the viral video, the BBC journalist was seen interacting with some of the fans of Hrithik Roshan and even joked that the superstar is a ‘perfect guy’ and he is her boyfriend. She told the superstar, “Call me crazy, you know it is enough already. No more make-up on the arms, you gonna look like he’s gotta silicon pumped up,” leaving him in splits.

The journalist then reviewed his outfit for the song and said he looked girly in the shirt, making the superstar uncomfortable. In the following clip, Hrithik Roshan is then seen changing into a jacket that has become iconic. Watch the hilarious video below:

As the video is going viral on Reddit, many users have commented on the BTS clip from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…A netizen commented, “She’s a comedian, Ruby Wax, obvs having a laugh with him”, while another user wrote, “Yep, she was famous for her caustic humour and was more of a TV personality than a journalist really. I think she’s actually an actress that occasionally interviewed others?”

The Reddit user who shared the video on the platform also pointed out “I believe Hrithik Roshan looked much better later but the journalist was still kinda rude. I think that guy was an AD she spoke to in the end, and even he was pissed off that she made Hrithik a bit insecure and was interrupting the shooting.”

The user further pointed out, “Yeah but he was still okay with it and he went ahead with the shoot. It was when the journalist teasingly said something like “oh really she’s going to be your girlfriend because of you walking in that girly shirt?” is when he decided to change it. He asked again if it looked okay and she said “Well maybe in India they…” and then stops. And then I believe Hrithik can still hear her when she says “I can imagine this shirt on a girl, not just any girl, a butch girl”. You can see it on his face when the camera zooms in that he immediately got conscious.”

