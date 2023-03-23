Bollywood has seen many rivalries which have gone through various eras. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bipasha Basu were among the top leading ladies in the early 2000s. There were many rumours of both actresses having feuds with each other. Adding to it, Kareena once accused John Abraham, ex-boyfriend of Bipasha Basu, calling him of being ‘partial’ towards Rani Mukherjee as she was a Bengali and he dated a Bengali back then.

Koffee with Karan has always been one of the most controversial shows. KJo, the host of the show, always strives for controversies as he instigates his guests to spill beans on controversial topics of Bollywood. Read on ahead when Kareena takes a dig at Bipasha and John’s relationship.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji once appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan. As the host played a video of other actors who had to rank the actress, he played a video of John Abraham, who mostly favoured Rani and said “I am Rani fan”. Kareena reacted and said, “John was a bit conscious because of his girlfriend. That is what I felt. I thought he was a bit mean to me”

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐑𝐒𝐘 ✾ (@johnabraham.nesia)

Rani Mukerji added, “I don’t think John was partial”. Kareena furiously replied and said, “He Kept taking your name because you are Bengali, and his girlfriend is Bengali. He kept ripping me apart.” There were rumours that Kareena and Bipasha once got into an ugly fight where Kareena reportedly slapped Bipasha during the shoot of ‘Ajnabee’.

Many reports also claimed that Kareena Kapoor called Bipasha a “Kaali Billi (black cat)” during the film shoot and commented about her then-boyfriend, John Abraham, saying he had no facial expressions. However, as the actors have moved on ahead in their personal lives, their controversies are still relevant to the audiences.

