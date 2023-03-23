Anshula Kapoor was quite late to get active on Instagram, but she left everyone stunned once she did. Arjun Kapoor’s sister is not a Bollywood actress but enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Her posts are relatable, as Anshula makes it a point to stay authentic and candid with her followers. Recently, she dropped a bold picture online, and netizens cannot stop praising her. Scroll on to learn more.

Boney Kapoor’s daughter Anshula avoided the limelight for the longest time. In recent years, she has used social media to interact with her fans, promote social causes and even talk about her life and insecurities.

In the latest pic on her Instagram handle, Anshula Kapoor can be seen in a steamy black bodysuit with off-shoulder sleeves. She has let her curly hair down as she gazes right into the camera in the first snap. In the last picture from the series, Anshula shared a quote by Bridgett Devoue that reads, “Imagine all the things we could be if we weren’t controlled by insecurity.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Anshula Kapoor has also shared a heartfelt caption and talked about overcoming her insecurities. She wrote, “Over the years, I’ve endlessly told myself that bodysuits aren’t flattering for my body shape. I’ve stopped myself from wearing them more times than I can count. But I had a realization earlier this year. There’s a lot of hidden joy in being able to try everything I never let myself explore before, at least once. I want to experience that thrill.”

She also added that she is still working on her insecurities and trying to eliminate them. The diva added, “Still learning and trying not to let my stretch marks, cellulite, tummy rolls etc get the best of me & my insecurities.”

Netizens love Anshula Kapoor’s powerful post and how she’s promoting body positivity by baring her soul. Here’s they commented:

One user wrote, “You look amazing and without personally knowing you, reading that you are everything I’d want my daughter to grow up to be!”

Another said, “You look amazing. Always do and always will no matter what you wear!”

A user said, “The hair, the bodysuit, the confidence- EVERYTHING! 😍”

While one follower said, “You were beautiful then and you are more beautiful now. Looking gorgeous,” another wrote, “Anshula, you made a lot of people feel free. I’m one of them. Your posts portrays the true meaning of WHO CARES!!!”

Half-sister Janhvi Kapoor dropped fire emojis on the post and Rhea Kapoor wrote, “We want the closeups!!!!”

Anshula Kapoor is surely killing it in these powerful and bold snaps and inspiring so many people out there.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

