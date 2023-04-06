It’s been almost a week since the Ambani event took place, but inside videos, photos, news and controversies continue to surface on social media every now and then. But one constant thing is the Paparazzi’s commentary in the background of the videos, which sparked meme fest. Every time we scroll on Instagram, we come across various hilarious memes. While the majority of users seem to be enjoying their fun commentary, a social media user has expressed his disappointment over the same while calling it ‘disgraceful, who has received a stern reply for filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri.

Social media users are having a gala after listening to paps calling Hollywood actors Zendaya, Tom Holland and Gigi Hadid with different hilarious names and pronunciations like ‘Jhendaya’, ‘Makad Man’, ‘Jiji’. Reacting to the same, the Kashmir Files director has now slammed a Twitter user who wrote a long note bashing the paps.

Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “Paparazzi is the same everywhere. Even they can’t pronounce names of people from different origin. And nothing wrong in being what we are.” The user’s Tweet read, “The clips from NMAAC are hilarious. I laughed so hard at “jiji hai gigi nahi”. But let it play for a little longer and you’ll realise it’s disgraceful. The language used is uncivil and embarassing. I feel ashamed. This is red carpet. They’ll smile now. They won’t when they’re back home. They’ll talk about the behaviour they witnessed. They won’t talk about some “incompetent media reporters in Mumbai”, they’ll talk about “the culture in India.”

“What upsets me even more is I did not come across one tweet which reflected this realisation, making me wonder if anybody even did. Not every instance of mockery is funny. Not every joke is worth putting the nation’s reputation at stake. People sit behind the banners of political parties and nationalist agendas to invoke riots and violence while literacy and poverty continues to take a backseat.”

Paparazzi is the same everywhere. Even they can’t pronounce names of people from different origin. And nothing wrong in being what we are. https://t.co/y5jyQGyDGA — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 5, 2023

The Twitter user’s post further read that the video should be a reminder why India is still perceived as a nation of low-class illiterates. “Yes, we are known for our work. But we are still known for being a cheap labor-oriented country, not a visionary one. Understand the difference next time you celebrate the news headlines, okay? If you feel offended reading this post, you’re taking your eye off the pie. If you feel ashamed too, feel better that you’re atleast cognizant of the issue I mentioned. Now I challenge you to laugh. Now I challenge you to let it slip. Peace,” he concluded.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Paps viral comments? Do let us know.

Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

