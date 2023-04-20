Priyanka Chopra is among the A-list celebrities both in Bollywood and Hollywood. The actress has come a long way in her career and proved her acting mettle with every movie she has been a part of. While she has mostly played the leading lady in Hindi movies, her negative role in Aitraaz still stays in our hearts rent-free. However, it took a lot for PeeCee to slip into the preparation for the character and ultimately slipped into the character even in real life.

After bagging the Miss World 2000 title, Priyanka entered Bollywood in 2003 with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. The actress further worked on her career and established herself as one of the leading stars in tinsel town.

In 2004, Priyanka Chopra shared the screen space with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrish Puri in the drama Aitraaz. She played the lead antagonist Sonia, an elite woman who married an older wealthy man for his money. Now, the Quantico star is opening up about how she managed to pull off the role.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Priyanka Chopra revealed she became Sonia in real life. She said, “To get into it. I’m not very method like that. It only happened to me once, when my mother was like, ‘Snap out of it if you’re going to come into my house’.” She further explained what she would do, channelling her inner Sonia, Priyanka said, “I would walk in slowly, I would talk deliberately. I would pick up my coffee up like this and look at you slowly.”

Priyanka Chopra credited her mom Madhu for bringing her back to her normal self. She also revealed that she was young when the film was being shot and was even nervous working with Akshay and Kareena. In concluding narrating the incident, Priyanka revealed that her mother recorded her behaving like Sonia and showed it to her. Reacting to the same, she said, “I was so embarrassed. I quickly realized that I have to leave my characters on set.”

