The country woke up to tragic news about late filmmaker Yash Chopra’s wife, Pamela Chopra, passing away this morning, April 20. As the world is mourning, several celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherji, Rakesh Roshan, and Hrithik Roshan attend the late singer’s funeral.

Now we recall a time when superstar SRK described the late filmmaker’s wife, Pam Chopra, as his ‘surrogate mother’. He said at an event that he didn’t have anybody when he moved to Mumbai to pursue his dreams.

In 2017, after accepting the National Yash Chopra Memorial Award, Shah Rukh remarked that the entire film industry, particularly the YRF family, had “adopted” him. Shah Rukh later appeared in YRF films, including Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Veer-Zaara, Darr, and Dil Toh Pagal Hai. With his most recent movie, the record-breaking hit Pathaan, Shah Rukh continued his partnership with YRF.

In his speech, he said, “Pam Aunty is like a surrogate mother to me… I have grown up with her. Everyone who works with Yash Ji knows he is like their child. I had the fortune of working with him in the maximum number of films, including his last movie.” Pam also had only kind words to say about SRK.

In an interview with Rediff, late singer Pamela Chopra said, “Shah Rukh and I also have a very good relationship. When he is with you, he is completely yours. Once he leaves the room, he doesn’t know you (laughs). Actually, he is very sweet. Whenever I ask him to come, he is there.”

Pamela Chopra died at the age of 74 on Thursday, YRF announced. In a statement, the studio said, “With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform you that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers, and the family would like to request for privacy in this deep moment of sadness and reflection.”

