Salman Khan enjoys an enormous fan following. But so does his bodyguard Shera who calls Salman Khan his Maalik! Shera and Salman met years ago and he has been handling Bhaijaan’s security ever since. It was a match made in heaven.

Before Salman, Shera used to manage Hollywood celebs. It was during one of the events when Sohail Khan asked him if he would take charge of his brother’s security and Shera obliged. It was in 1998 when he first handled his Maalik and he has not stopped ever since.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But do you know how much he earns while he manages the superstar’s security? Though his net worth cannot be speculated as he has various sources of income, certain figures keep floating around as his salary quote. Scroll down to read the details.

If a report by Republic is believed, Shera was drawing a salary of 15 lakh per month to handle Salman Khan’s security in 2020. This comes to around 2 crore per year. Yes, you read that right. That is more than many film’s box office opening for a day! Apart from this, he owns a security agency, Tiger Securities, which manages many big names from the Hindi Film Industry.

Talking about his luxurious life, Shera owns many cars and superbikes. He is a proud owner of Mahindra Thar. He also has a Kawasaki superbike and a Gorgeous BMW in his personal collection.

Before managing security for Salman Khan, Shera handled Hollywood celebs. Talking to a YouTube channel Viral Bollywood he narrated how they first met. “We first met when I was handling security for Whigfield’s show. She’s a Hollywood singer, she’d come down.” However, it was during a party by Keanu Reeves in 1995, Salman Khan met Shera for the first time. The actor had to go on an international tour and his brother Sohail Khan asked Shera if he will take the responsibility for the Superstar’s security.

Remembering their meeting, the bodyguard narrated, “I met Salman Khan when Keanu Reeves, the Hollywood hero, came to India. Speed had released and Matrix was about to release. I did my first show with Salman in Chandigarh, and we’ve been together ever since.”

Since 1998, it has been a friendship of more than two decades! In an interview with The Indian Express in 2016 he talked candidly about his Maalik. “I am like a horse decked up at a wedding to carry the groom. I am only concerned about my Maalik (Salman) and wherever he goes, I am there. I am his Yes Man. Till date, whatever Maalik has asked, I’ve done. That is why I am a part of Maalik’s family,” the bodyguard said.

Shera’s agency Tiger Securities also managed Justin Bieber while the artist was touring India in 2017. The man credits it all to his Maalik. As quoted by Men’s XP, Shera in an interview said, “I honestly don’t know what I would have been if not Salman Khan’s personal bodyguard. I would have been someone who had a small security agency… I don’t know. I only have Salman Khan to thank for all that I have today. I owe it all to the man I call Maalik”.

Salman Khan’s bodyguard made a brief appearance in his film titled Bodyguard. The actor even dedicated the film to him. According to some reports Salman Khan is planning to launch Shera’s son Tiger very soon who has been working on his physical training under the actor. Salman Khan is gearing up for his Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on April 21.

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Called Pamela Chopra ‘A Surrogate Mother’ & Revealed How YRF Family Adopted Him, “I Have Grown Up With Her…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News