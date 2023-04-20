Hrithik Roshan, often labelled the ‘Greek God’ by his fans, is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. He comes from a star-studded family and is the son of Rakesh Roshan; and has been a part of showbiz for over two decades and has given some of the most brilliant performances to remember. Today, we bring you a throwback to when HR took to his Twitter account and shared a picture of a lazy breakfast date with mother Pinky Roshan, and netizens noticed his damp wall in the background and trolled the actor for the same. But guess what? The actor gave a savage reply shutting down the trolls like a true star. Scroll below to read his response.

Hrithik enjoys a massive fan following among his fans, with over 45 million followers on Instagram. The actor is active on the photo-sharing platform and often gives fans a sneak peek into his luxurious life.

Now talking about Hrithik Roshan’s tweet from back in the day, the actor wrote, “On a lazy breakfast date with my mum It’s a good morning Sunday feels on Wednesday are best Now go give your mom a hug.”

Take a look at his 2021 tweet below:

On a lazy breakfast date with my mum ❤️ It’s a good morning ☀️ Sunday feels on Wednesday are best ☺️

Now go give your mom a hug. pic.twitter.com/f1st25rE3I — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 15, 2021

As soon as the post went viral, fans started reacting to Hrithik Roshan’s lazy Sunday breakfast date with his mum Pinkie Roshan, and a user commented, “Good to know that even biggest of celebrities also have seelan on their walls at home.Waise itna paisa kamaa hi rhe ho to koi achi si quality ki putty bhi lagwa hi lena tha na aapko Hrithik sir.”

Another user commented, “Gaur se dekhie Hrithik Roshan ke ghar mein silan.” Replying to the comment, the actor wrote, “Filhaal ghar bhi rent par hai. Apna ghar le raha hu bahut jald. (Right now even the house is on rent, I am buying my own house soon)”

That’s a humble reply by the Vikram Vedha star to his fan.

