The day every Salman Khan fan was waiting for is almost here! Within less than 24 hrs Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will hit the theatres. Led by the superstar himself, it also stars an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Jassi Gill, Siddharth Nigam and Venkatesh Daggubati among others. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill and TV’s renowned actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari. Before the Salman mania begins we bring to you an interesting update.

From the past few days, KoiMoi has been bringing you advance booking, opening day predictions and other box office updates religiously. As of now fans have huge expectations from Salman Khan starrer and also expecting it to break Pathaan’s box office record.

Amid all the noise around Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, screen count numbers of the film are out and it’s sure to blow your mind. As per trade analyst, Salman Khan’s come back film is all set to hit over 5500 screens. Not only that approx 16,000 shows will be screened per day. Quite huge, isn’t it?

Sharing the details, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Xclusiv… #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan *final* screen count… #India: 4500+ [16,000+ shows per day] #Overseas: 1200+ [100+ countries] Worldwide total: 5700+ screens. #KBKJ #SalmanKhan #Eid #Eid2023.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has a huge responsibility on its shoulders to emerge as the highest grossing of 2023 till now. In term of numbers, the out and out masala entertainer has Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Ranbir Kapoor-led Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which have turned out to be box office hits.

Coming back, how many of you are excited to see Salman Khan back in action avatar? So let us know.

