Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the glory of his recent blockbuster Pathaan which took the box office by storm. Now fans are eagerly waiting for his next Jawan, which is set to release this year. As the film’s shoot is going on, do you know the action thriller is being made on a massive budget? Scroll down to know more.

The much-anticipated film is attracting attention not only for its star-studded cast but also for its massive budget. The upcoming action thriller, directed by Atlee, stars SRK alongside two South Indian superstars, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Given the huge scale of the movie, which features exotic locations and cutting-edge special effects, the massive budget of “Jawan” is hardly surprising. Given Shah Rukh Khan’s star power and Atlee’s reputation for blockbuster smashes in the South Indian film industry, the movie is anticipated to raise the bar for Indian filmmaking.

Jawan, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, is also set to be a pan-India release on June 2 in many languages. The budget for this movie is roughly Rs 220 crore, according to a well-known Twitter account and various trade analysts, according to Siasat.

Jawan’s producers are positive about the movie’s commercial success despite its exorbitant budget because of its compelling plot, intense action scenes, and top-notch acting. SRK’s constant commitment to pushing the limits of Indian cinema was evident in the movie’s debut poster, which promised to give fans of the actor a memorable cinematic experience.

Finally, “Jawan” is one of the most eagerly awaited Indian films of the year due to its substantial budget, outstanding ensemble cast, and epic size. Fans are interested in learning whether it will live up to their hopes and become a box-office success.

