Salman Khan is back with his Eid release and we can already feel its effect. His Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is finally in theatres now and it is a very important film for Salman and the industry. Even exhibitors have pinned high hopes on this family entertainer. While it’s too early to predict anything, we have got to know about one good thing that has happened, all thanks to our beloved Salman bhai.

For those who don’t know, as a main lead, Salman was last seen on the big screen in Dabangg 3. His Radhe did come in 2021 but that wasn’t a theatrical release. So, the star is making a big screen comeback after 3 and half years and just like what Shah Rukh Khan did with Pathaan, the exhibition sector is expecting a box office blast from Salman.

Amid the age of multiplexes, we have seen several iconic and classic single screens dying. Thankfully, there are some movie stars who can still create excitement among the audience to have that ‘single screen’ fun; one of them is Salman Khan. Even before the release, his Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has turned out to be a blessing for Mumbai’s iconic theatre, Chitra.

Situated in Dadar, Chitra was closed in 2019 after entertaining the audience for 7 decades. Thankfully, it has been reopened as the exhibition sector is confident enough that Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will provide a big relief at the box office. The film is running in 5 shows per day at Chitra.

No matter how negative the reviews are, Salman’s Eid releases have always received love and this time too, expectations are the same.

