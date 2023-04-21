Sonam Kapoor has always been a target for trolls and memes and this time it was her appearance at the DC Vs KKR match in Delhi after which the trollers had a field day. It was just another fashionable day for the diva, she was subjected to pokes, fun and jokes about her fashion sense at the match.

The Aisha actress enjoyed the IPL match with her husband Anand Ahuja and Apple CEO Tim Cook. As soon as their pictures went viral, netizens could not digest what Sonam chose to wear for the occasion, especially since she is one of the leading fashion icons in the industry.

Sonam Kapoor chose a decked-up traditional attire for her appearance at a stadium and ended her look with huge jhumkas. And the Internet decided to argue why she would choose such a look for a cricket match. Scroll down to read what the netizens had to say.

Sonam Kapoor was seen wearing a Saree and a shawl. Her hair was tied in a bun and her look was completed by heavy accessories! Netizens were baffled by her weird fashion choice and a user wrote, “Sonam Kapoor kathak dancer ki tarah tyar ho kar match dekhne kyun aaye hai?” Another user questioned her dressing sense with harsh emojis and wrote, “Her dressing sense???” One more comment read, “Yeh IPL main Anarkali kyu banke aayi hai?”

While people mostly did not have a problem with the saree, they were surprised with the big earpiece she wore. A user commented, “Heavy jhumka for ipl?” While her look could be a winner for a grand traditional party, it seemed out of place at a sports event. A user wrote, “Why is Sonam dressed like she is going to a marriage reception !”

While another set of netizens had a totally different concern to argue with. They questioned why an actress was hosting Tim Cook when he could have been with any other ‘important’ person! A user wrote, “Tim Cook must be thinking, are there only Bollywood stars in this country??? No intellectual people in respectable positions? Anyways…. kya hi keh sakte hain ab…. balance hi bigad gaya hai desh ka…”

Another user was upset why any foreign delegate is shown only Bollywood and Sports. Why not other things? The user wrote, “Show them ISRO, worlds fastest bullet train, new highways but instead we just show them cricket and Bollywood actors.”

Even Twitter had funny reactions to the Aisha actor’s look. A user asked,”Ye Sonam kapoor Sai baba bann ke kyon aayi hai?”

Ye Sonam kapoor Sai baba bann ke kyon aayi hai ?? pic.twitter.com/E8s2XETFqE — Dr Dev (@EyeKaDoctor) April 20, 2023

Another user pointed out how Sonam is behaving weird in in presence of the Apple CEO. Sharing a video, a user wrote, “Someone reminded Sonam kapoor that only Tim cook has to wave and not you” as the actress waved at the cameras and stopped awkwardly!

Someone reminded Sonam kapoor that only Tim cook has to wave and not you 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ocgLy0AwNf — Sindhi Chhokro (@Piyush_seerwani) April 20, 2023

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor in 2019. She also made a special appearance in Anurag Kashyap – Anil Kapoor’s Netflix film AK Vs AK.

