Bollywood celebs are often accused of being spoilt brats and having no sense of money. An example of the same was shown by Sonam Kapoor while she was promoting a film alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. In sharing about what money meant to her, the actress shared her opinion about the same!

Sonam and Ayushmann appeared in the 2014 film, Bewakoofiyaan, which received mixed reviews and emerged as a commercial failure. The story follows a couple who had a slice-of-life comedy when the recession strikes and the lack of money tests love. Read on to find out about an incident during the promotions when the actress gave a statement that was trolled over the internet.

During a promotional event, Sonam Kapoor wanted to talk about money. On sharing an incident, the Bewakoofiyaan actress said, “I don’t know I don’t give too much weight to money”. She later adds, “I don’t know I don’t give too much weight to money”. Her statement made headlines and now, as the video resurfaces, netizens are trolling her once again.

A video posted by an Instagram account named enoughinternetfortonite showed the video of Sonam Kapoor. Not to miss the awkward reaction of Ayushmann Khurrana.

Watch the video below!

While sharing their opinion, a netizen compared her with Rakhi Savant and said, “She’s just a little classier, Rakhi Sawant.” Another added, “That’s why she married the richest anand ahuja and quotes “everyday phenomenal”.

“Sonam is the solid example of….. Knowing how to speak english is not intelligent”, said another. As she appeared opposite Salman Khan, another added, “I think prem ratan dhan payo has effected her mental health… the only thing she see is dhan”. Second added, “Looking at this, Education matters too…”. Lastly, a user concluded by saying, “Conclusion is, if you have the money still you can’t buy the brain 🧠..”

