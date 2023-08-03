Marvel movies are masterpieces, given the amount of time and energy invested into making their scenes memorable, fights sequences unforgettable, dropping Easter eggs and more. However, we have found a video that parallels the epic battle between the original six Avengers in 2012’s The Avengers and Disney Channel’s animated series Phineas and Ferb.

Shared to Instagram, the video features an older man drawing parallels between the battles fought between Earth’s defenders and the aliens and that brought about by Dr Heinz Doofenshmirtz. Scroll below to check out the similarities and what fans have to say.

In the video, shared on Instagram by jeffcartervolcfgq, we see an old man, aka Dan Povenmire – the creator of Phineas and Ferb, point out the similarities saying, “I’m just saying, we did it a year earlier.”

The video depicts The Avengers’ epic battle first, then Phineas and Ferb, while the audio plays over. It begins with “How did none of us notice this…,” and then continues, “You remember the first movie where all the heroes were together and they had that one building downtown that branded building weirdly shaped building that had a device on top of it that shot out a ray up into the sky and opened a big circular portal into another dimension and this army of metallic grey warriors came through and flew around downtown and there was this huge epic battle where they fought, and when they finally shut off that device, they all just fell from the sky and collapsed.”

We then hear, “No, not that movie this movie. The one with the one branded, weird shaped building that had this device on it which a ray up in the sky and opened a circular hole to another dimension and an entire army of metallic grey warriors come through and there was a big, epic battle and when they shut the device off they all fell and collapsed.”

Check out the video showing The Avengers and Phineas and Ferb’s similar battle here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandra (@jeffcartervolcfgq)

Commenting on the video, one user wrote, “I see a lot of people in the comics (sic) saying that this scene happened in the comics but I’ve been reading comics since I was a kid, 39 now, and this scene was made for the movie it never happened in the comics, everyone saying it happened in the comics is just repeating what other people are saying, it’s crazy, all the marvel movies, yes they are based off the comics but they aren’t the same….”

Another wrote, “People acting like he actually thinks avengers stole it, hes just pointing out that its similar plot.”

A third added, “I still believe that Phineas and Ferb started the Multiverse trend years before any major superhero movie did it”

A fourth wrote, “Y’all acting like it’s not Disney who wrote both…. Everyone knows Disney recycles scenes, movements, and all to save money. They did it in Winnie and in the jungle book.”

Do you think Marvel copied the epic battle for The Avengers from Phineas And Ferb or vice versa? Let us know in the comments.

