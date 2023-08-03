Rap queen Nicki Minaj was all over the Internet after hip-hop fans and gaming fans got to play the rapper’s avatar in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone. While the gaming look of Nicki from Call of Duty season 5 was revealed a few days ago, the fans finally got to play it on August 2. Most of the social media users were not elated by the way Nicki Minaj’s avatar looked and how she operated in the game. Scroll down to know the details.

Interestingly, Nicki Minaj’s rap rival Cardi B, in 2022, shared a tweet that even she once got a multi-million opportunity to be a part of a game but she had to decline due to her ongoing legal issues at the time.

Circling back to Nicki Minaj, as per Twitter, the acclaimed rapper will be seen as an operator in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II where the makers have also introduced new vehicles and weapons. We must also tell you that with her latest avatar, Nicki is the franchise’s first “self-named female Operator.” The rapper appears in an all-pink look with her long pink-coloured hair. The rapper’s appearance in the game comes on the lines of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary. Apart from Nicki, rappers like Snoop Dogg and 21 Savage also made the cut. Nicki’s look in the game has been inspired by “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” which is one of the rapper’s alter egos from a recent music video. For the unversed, several real-life celebrities have appeared in Call of Duty games over the years, like Lionel Messi and Kevin Durant, among others.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Call of Duty (@callofduty)

First look at Nicki Minaj in “Call Of Duty” pic.twitter.com/g3vnZtfDxJ — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 2, 2023

Social media users did not waste any time in making fun of Nicki Minaj’s gaming avatar from Call of Duty. One user stated, “That ain’t Nicki Minaj. That’s Nicki Mirage.” Another joked, “She looks like she throws mics.” And, one quipped, “Looks like a man with a wig and makeup on.”

The next one stated, “Too much jaw the character head model is too big horizontally nicki is 10x prettier than this dafeq.” Meanwhile, another chimed in, “This is from her VMA look in the pink. Same necklace too. They could’ve did better tho.”

An individual asserted, “They got Nicki character looking a lil manly”, as one mentioned, “Nahhhh they too heavy on the eyes that’s not her eyes.” And, another concluded, “Help she looks like a man.”

What do you have to say about Nicki Minaj’s Call of Duty avatar? Reach out to us, and for more such Hollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

