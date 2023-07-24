Snoop Dogg released his mixed ice cream brand, Dr. Bombay Ice Cream, because he got “tired” of having to mix two flavours of the frozen dessert whenever he got the “munchies” from smoking pot.

The ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’ rapper took inspiration from his entrepreneur pals Master P and Martha Stewart to launch his own unique flavours of ice cream, including Syrupy Waffle Sundae Daze, S’more Vibes and Rollin’ In The Dough.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 51-year-old star – who also has a cook book on the way and recently became the owner of Death Row Records – TMZ Live: “You know what it is? It was the fact I was buying two or three different kinds of ice cream and mixing them up, mixing and matching. And I was like, ‘You know what? Maybe I should make my own where I don’t have to buy two different brands and get the flavour that I’m looking for.’

“So it just came to me; let’s create something that’s tasteful and flavourable at the same time. And by me using my NFT motif, by the way, I don’t know if you guys know or not, but this was created for my NFT Dr. Bombay.”

Snoop, who was smoking during the interview, confessed that the venture was inspired by getting the “munchies” and wanting to give fans “another piece of Snoop Dogg” to enjoy.

Asked if the line was inspired after getting the “munchies”, a strong desire to eat after getting high, he replied: “Oh, most definitely. I draw my inspiration from me as a person and I like to share it to the world.

And I believe that I become the love child. People love when I give them those experiences that I truly enjoy and share with them with them and let them become part of them.

“So I just feel like this is just another extension of Snoop Dogg.

“Another piece of me that you get the chance to enjoy.”

Must Read: When Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man Was Crowned As The ‘Godfather Of Superhero Movies’ By ‘Captain America’ Chris Evans: “This Wouldn’t Have Happened Without Him” [Watch]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News