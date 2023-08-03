Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor was a prominent figure in the music industry in the late 1980s and early 1990s. She is known for her powerful and emotive vocals, as well as her candid and outspoken personality. After her death, a video is going viral wherein Joe Pesci is criticising the late singer.

Back in 1992, O’Connor finished performing a cover of Bob Marley’s “War” on “Saturday Night Live,” she held up a photo of Pope John Paul II, and then ripped it into three pieces. Before leaving the stage, she said to “fight the real enemy,” a statement against child s*x abuse within the Catholic Church that led to enormous backlash.

The following week, Pesci took the SNL stage and began an opening monologue directed at O’Connor’s performance. Now, 33 years later, Pesci’s speech has begun recirculating the internet in the wake of O’Connor’s death, The Independent first reported. O’Connor died Wednesday at the age of 56.

“Before we start the show, there’s a little matter I wanna clear up. There was an incident on the show last week: Sinead O’Connor tore up a picture of the Pope, and I thought that was wrong, so I asked someone to paste it back together,” he said, showing the photo to the audience.

“I mean, why should I let it bother me, right? It wasn’t my show. But I’ll tell you one thing, she was very lucky it wasn’t my show because if it was my show, I would have given her such a smack.” Pesci continued, saying he would have “grabbed her by her eyebrows,” Joe Pesci said in a reference to O’Connor‘s shaved head. Watch the video below:

Critics of Joe Pesci’s speech have taken issue with its suggestion of violence, with some coming to the late artist’s defence. A Twitter user came to her defence and wrote, “She was more brave, and more right, than she ever got credit for.” Other users called for him to apologize.

Joe Pesci opened the next episode of SNL saying he wanted to smack her in the mouth. Sinatra said she needed "her ass kicked". Her records were pulled from airplay and burned and bulldozed in protest. She was more brave, and more right, than she ever got credit for. https://t.co/yOTFPphhw7 — The author, Séamas O'Reilly (@shockproofbeats) July 26, 2023

