It wouldn’t be surprising for us to learn that many people must’ve binged-watched The Home Alone movie series during their childhood. The series holds a special place in the hearts of the audience as it managed to entertain the entire world with its crisp writing and commendable performances by the cast members. Meanwhile, Joe Pesci, the actor who played the role of a robber in the first two films, recently reflected on how he suffered serious burns during Home Alone 2, on the 30th anniversary of the film.

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York was released in 1992 and was a huge hit among the audience after the massive success of the first part of the film. The cast included actors namely Macaulay Culkin as Kevin, Joe Pesci as Harry, Daniel Stern as Marv, Catherine O’Hara as Kate, John Heard as Peter, etc.

As the movie Home Alone 2: Lost In New York completed 30 years recently, actor Joe Pesci opened up to People about his experience working in the film while revealing how one of the movie scenes left him with serious burns. The actor recalled the scene from the film in which the character Kevin plays a prank on him and puts his head on fire while revealing, “In addition to the expected bumps, bruises, and general pains that you would associate with that particular type of physical humor. I did sustain serious burns to the top of my head during the scene where Harry’s hat is set on fire.”

Joe Pesci went on to add that the movie franchise was more about physical comedy and added that it became a little more demanding. Furthermore, the actor also shed light on the lead actor of the film Macaulay and revealed how professional he was at a young age. Joe Pesci also mentioned that he intentionally limited his interactions with him to preserve the dynamic between him and his character.

The Home Alone actor added, “I remember Macaulay as being a really sweet kid and, even at his age, very professional. I intentionally limited my interactions with him to preserve the dynamic between his character, Kevin, and my character Harry. I wanted to maintain the integrity of the adversarial relationship.”

