The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is one of the most beloved franchises in the world and continues to captivate audiences with its ever-expanding storylines. The release of ‘The Avengers’ in 2012 was a massive moment for the superhero genre and earned a staggering $1.519 billion globally. With its rich characters, compelling narratives, and visually stunning action sequences, the MCU has become a benchmark for blockbuster filmmaking. However, a recent revelation made on TikTok has everybody questioning if the ending of the 2012 film took some elements from the 2011 film adaptation of the hit cartoon show ‘Phineas and Ferb’.

In a TikTok video posted by animator Dan Povenmire, the co-creator of the popular animated series, opened up about the uncanny resemblance between Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ‘The Avengers’ and ‘Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension’ (2011). Povenmire humorously noted that the latter film, which features a Chitauri invasion in New York City, bears a striking resemblance to the final scene of his animated film. What makes this even more surprising is that the animated movie predates ‘The Avengers’. The clip began with s request for the audience to recall a specific film based on the description given. As the animator went on to explain different plot points, several images and scenes from the first ‘Avengers’ movie were displayed on the screen.

“Do you remember that first movie where all the heroes were together and they had that one building downtown that was branded—it was like the one weirdly shaped building that had a device up on top of it that shot a ray up into the sky and opened a big circular portal into another dimension and this army of metallic grey warriors came through … There was this huge epic battle… When they finally shut off that device, they all fell from the sky and collapsed,” Povenmire said.

Viewers started believing that the animator was being too obvious and described what happened in the first ‘Avengers’ movie. However, Povenmire shocked everyone when he went on to repeat his statement with visuals from the epic final battle sequence in the ‘Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension’ appearing on the screen. He jokingly said, “I’m just saying. We did it a year earlier.”

It was clear from Povenmire’s tone in the video that he wasn’t aiming to criticize the MCU. Since Disney owns both franchises, his thought-provoking comments were nothing, but more of a light-hearted banter.

Regardless of what the animator might mean, the similarities between the two movies make people wonder if it was on purpose or just a mere coincidence.

