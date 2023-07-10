The Idol has to be one of the most criticized shows in the history of world television and one that right now holds the top spot. While it had been in the news ever since it first screened at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and was released on HBO Max a few days later. By now, we have seen multiple controversies about the show, the top most being the debate around the intimacy and the graphic nature of it. But the wildest of them all was the theory that said Lily-Rose Depp’s Jocelyn was written after Selena Gomez, who was dating The Weeknd in the past.

The wild claims were substantiated by the fact that Selena Gomez was in the past was dating The Weeknd, and her life did hit a rough patch in that period. Many scenes in The Idol in many ways similar to how Gomez’s life unfolded in 2016-17. For example, the sequence of how Tedros, played by Tesfaye, is seen dressing up Jocelyn on the show, and the same was seen in real life when The Weeknd did the same to Gomez.

Now the uncanny similarities are not just a part of a wild theory that keeps resurfacing on the internet every alternate but has also probably managed to grab Selena Gomez’s attention. As per the latest reports, the pop sensation is irked about the fact that Jocelyn is written so similar to her and how her real-life pain is being exploited for entertainment. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a Daily Mail report, a source close to Selena Gomez has revealed that she is annoyed with The Weeknd for exploiting her real life pain for entertainment in The Idol. “The similarities between Selena’s life and Jocelyn’s life are just uncanny,” the insider shared. “Being [that] she actually dated The Weeknd, it is even more creepy for her. Her real-life pain was used for entertainment value and that really irks her out.”

“Everyone in her team who has known her for a very long time is dumbfounded by this, but at the end of the day, Selena is going to do what she always does – rise above and move on,” added the source close to Selena Gomez. Anybody involved with the show or Selena herself is yet to comment on these theories directly. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

