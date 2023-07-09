Cardi B, who is currently in Paris to attend the Paris Fashion Week, dropped a saucy video of hers on Instagram and quickly managed to break the Internet. The female rapper once again showed her quirky twerking skills on social media with multiple stunning backdrops. In a shot, Cardi can be seen twerking all n*ked in a bathtub while showing off her massive back tattoo. Scroll down to know how the Internet reacted.

Cardi B recently made headlines when she drew comparisons between American paparazzi and French photographers. The acclaimed rapper shared that the latter was much better, whereas the American paparazzi always want to show celebrities in a bad light.

Circling back to Cardi B’s internet-breaking clip, the rapper posted a short but well-edited video with her mammoth 168 million followers. In the video, Cardi B twerked in various locations, including the bathtub full of bubbles. Cardi can be seen having fun while baring it all from the back. She captioned the post as, “’SHE PLAYIN WAP, SHE THROWIN CAT IN THE UBER BLACK !!! By the way that’s my bedroom.” In the video, Cardi also twerks in front of the Eiffel Tower from what appears to be a balcony of a lavish hotel. Cardi shows off her moves and shuffles locations as the video cuts to her twerking in a bathtub.

Take a look:

The Invasion of Privacy hitmaker then got mixed reactions from social media users. One user stated, “Don’t think ANYBODY expected the tub part.” Another shared, “My jaw dropped at the slow twerk in the tub clip.”

The next one posted, “I feel bad for her children. Imagine when they are in their teens seeing this.” One user added, “Noo the bathtub could of stayed between you and your husband.”

Another shared, “Some of y’all are not aware that she used to be a stripper. She is not embarrassed, doesn’t care about your feelings, is married, & living her very best life.” An individual posted, “The tub clip- let me be the water.”

One user said, “I bout watched this like 3 times, the tub scene had me hypnotized”, as another chimed in and extended support to the Grammy-winning rapper saying, “She having fun leave her aloonnee.”

For more such Hollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

