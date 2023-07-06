Cardi B is one of the realest celebrities out there who never shies away from calling a spade a spade. The renowned female rapper, who is currently in Paris to attend the Paris Fashion Week, was spotted after the Balenciaga show. The WAP hitmaker appeared to be in good mood while getting clicked by the paps. She used this opportunity to throw shade at American paparazzi while praising French paparazzi. Scroll down to read the details.

Cardi B recently made headlines after she clapped back at the cheating rumours of hers after her rapper husband Offset shared a post on Instagram. She insisted that she didn’t cheat on Offset, adding it would be difficult for her to be unfaithful due to her celebrity status.

Circling back to Cardi B’s rant on American paparazzi, the rapper, as per a video shared by Pop Base on Twitter, claimed, “I love France. You guys are the best.” Cardi, while being surrounded with a bunch of French photographers further stated, “I really love the paparazzi out here because let me tell you about the f**kin’ American paparazzi…” She continued, “When you guys put pictures of celebrities, you guys make sure that they look nice. You guys make sure that they take good pictures. I don’t know why American paparazzi, they will really post a picture of you looking like this (makes a face).”

Take a look:

Cardi B rants about American Paparazzi to French Paparazzi in Paris: “Let me tell y’all about fucking American Paparazzi…” pic.twitter.com/BeDXKDvgza — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 5, 2023

Cardi B added, “That’s f*cked up. Y’all want pictures of celebrities looking bad so people can make fun of them, shred them, put their confidence down… that’s mean. Y’all gonna get paid the same. The French paparazzi don’t do that.”

Social media users were quick to react to Cardi’s comments as one person said, “She’s right. If I’m not mistaken, Halle Berry wanted to move there because of this same logic.”

Another posted, “I think every celebrity agrees,” as another chimed in, “Gotta love her for real.” The next one tweeted, “She honestly has a point.”

One furious user claimed, “American Paparazzis are straight up criminal stalkers” and, one concluded, “Cardi’s one of the realest people out here I love her.”

