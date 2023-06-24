Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner, who is famously known for his popular character Hawkeye in the Marvel movies, is currently trending on the internet for his recent false death rumours. Yes, that’s right. #RIPJeremyRenner over speculation stating the actor has met with an escalator accident is trending on Twitter and is getting viral every minute. However, read below to know what the truth is.

Jeremy, a few months back, had met with a snow plowing accident and had injured himself massively. However, the recovery reports were all over the internet, and the actor was also making appearances at interviews and events in a wheelchair to promote his recently released web series, Rennerventions.

Now, coming back to the false death news about Jeremy Renner. A social media user believed these hoax reports and tweeted, “Jeremy Renner was an inspiration to me to continue acting and treating loved ones (especially spouse) with the kindness and respect they need.. an empathetic and kind man had descended from this world yesterday… #RIPjeremyrenner,” creating a massive fuss on the internet and leaving his fandom quite worried about his health.

However, on the contrary, another Renner fan took to his Twitter handle and tried to clarify the reports to be false. The user wrote, “#RIPJeremyRenner – On the contrary, actor Jeremy Renner is alive and well, as can be confirmed with a simple Google search. The worst thing about social media is one realizes how many imbeciles and grifters there are in this world that lies or lack critical thinking skills.”

"#RIPJeremyRenner" On the contrary, actor Jeremy Renner is alive and well as can be confirmed with a simple Google search. The worst thing about social media is one realizes how many imbeciles and grifters there are in this world that lie or lack critical thinking skills. — Jon Hammond (@JonHammond7) June 23, 2023

Another one commented, “Exactly. #JeremyRenner was injured by a snowplow and had multiple surgeries to repair broken bones, etc. but he is alive and recovering.”

One of Jeremy Renner’s fans commented on the same thread, “I’m sure it will be corrected by either Elon Musk (not that he’s busy or anything. Haha!) or by Twitter staff soon, but this is why I always do a quick Google search when a celebrity “death” is trending to see if a death date was posted or if a valid news site has the story.”

Well, did you believe Jeremy Renner was actually dead? Let us know.

