Elon Musk considers the words “cis” and “cisgender” to be “slurs” on Twitter. The billionaire businessman – who acquired the micro-blogging platform for $44 billion in 2022 – made the comment in response to a Twitter user who complained of being harassed by trans rights activists.

The Twitter user wrote online: “Yesterday, after posting a Tweet saying that I reject the word ‘cis’ and don’t wish to be called it, I receive a slew of messages from trans activists calling me “cissy” and telling me that I am ‘cis’ “whether or not I like it. Just imagine if the roles were reversed. (sic)”.

In response, Musk tweeted: “Repeated, targeted harassment against any account will cause the harassing accounts to receive, at minimum, temporary suspensions. The words “cis” or “cisgender” are considered slurs on this platform. (sic)”

The original tweet replied, “Thank you for standing up for reality, Elon.”

A cisgender person has a gender identity that corresponds with their sex assigned at birth. By contrast, a transgender person is someone whose gender identity or expression does not match the sex they were assigned at birth. Earlier this year, meanwhile, Musk insisted that he wouldn’t stop sharing his personal opinions on Twitter.

The billionaire has been very outspoken since he acquired the micro-blogging platform last year, and Musk will continue to speak his mind – even if it costs him money. Musk who is also the CEO of Tesla, told CNBC: “I’ll say what I want, and if the consequence of that is losing money, so be it.”

Musk has also claimed that Twitter is headed to a good place, after advertisers returned to the platform following his controversial takeover of the company. Speaking about the financial health of Twitter, he told the BBC: “I feel like we’re headed to a good place. We’re roughly break-even, I think we’re trending towards being cashflow positive very soon, literally in a matter of months. The advertisers are returning.”

