American singer & songwriter Joe Jonas gained prominence as a member of the popular pop-rock band Jonas Brothers. He not only has a successful music career but also in television and film. He formed the band DNCE in 2015, which released the hit single “Cake by the Ocean” which garnered widespread acclaim.

The singer and songwriter once participated in an outrageously open Reddit AMA where he talked about losing his virginity, p*nis size, and likes on men. In order to promote his new music video for “Body Moves,” he answered a variety of questions from his fans in a very open and sincere manner.

When asked about his virginity, Joe Jonas said, “I lost my virginity to this girl named Ashley. You can probably just Google it. It’s pretty easy to figure out. I dated a girl named Ashley, so just Google it to figure out which Ashley that is. It’s quite a great story because I didn’t have any condoms, so I went to our drummer, Jack’s room, who was my roommate at the time, and I demolished his room looking for them. Found them underneath his underwear drawer. When he came home, he thought somebody broke into his room because his whole room was demolished because I was in dire need. Needed to happen then and now. Safety first, kids.”

The American singer then also confessed that he has a man crush on Daniel Craig and Matthew McConaughey. He further went on to boast “has a bigger p*nis than his siblings” and added, “I like to think so. Although, it’s not often that I’m in a locker room or shower with my brothers, so I couldn’t really tell you. But, I’d like the Internet to believe that I’m still killin’ it.”

If this wasn’t enough, Joe Jonas recalled having a boner while filming the “Body Moves” video with Charlotte McKinney. He said, “There was definitely some half-chubbing going on during the video. I wouldn’t say a full-blown boner, but I would say a halfie. I mean, it’s kind of hard not to in that situation, especially when you’re trying to be intimate, and also, they put us in an elevator, me and Charlotte McKinney, who I’m sure Reddit is very familiar with. They put her in an elevator with me, and then they had kind of a hidden camera filming this whole time, and I had a great time doing the video.”

Head over to Reddit to read the full thread.

