Robert Pattinson has never accepted to be a method actor, but yes, his methods are quite peculiar when it comes to acing his roles. He has often talked about m*sturbating for real in movies to make the scene look more convincing. The actor has also been asked to do other things in the film (think sleeping with a dog) that even made him awkward. But probably the most uncomfortable thing he ever did was perform a gay scene in Little Ashes.

The Batman star once talked about playing a homos*xual character while being a cishet male in real life. He addressed the difficulties, and they all made sense. Scroll on to learn more.

Little Ashes was set against the backdrop of 1922 Madrid, where Robert Pattinson played the role of Salvador Dali. Javier Beltran played the role of Federico García Lorca, and they started a passionate romance together. While talking to GQ, Rob said, “Here I am, with Javier [Beltrán], who plays Lorca, doing an extremely hard-core s*x scene, where I have a nervous breakdown afterwards. And because we’re both straight, what we were doing seemed kind of ridiculous.”

Robert Pattinson went into more detail and added, “The hardest part was trying to do it doggie-style. Trying to have a nervous breakdown while doing it doggie-style. And it wasn’t even a closed set. There were all these Spanish electricians giggling to themselves.” The worst thing was that the Twilight actor’s modesty patches fell off immediately, and he was put on display for the crew members. “I’d spent so long taping [the patch] around myself, and then literally it falls off within one second, and it’s taped to the sheet. You realise the whole crew are looking directly at your b*ttcrack.”

Poor Rob! The Tenet actor told the Times that the scenes were more difficult for him than they were for Javier Beltran and said, “We were both straight, but he was Spanish, so much more confident about being n*ked and stuff.”

