Robert Pattinson is among the Hollywood A-listers with a crazy fan following. Ever since his portrayal of Edward in the vampire film series Twilight, the actor’s fan following reached the sky, with girls gushing about him all over the world. But, sometimes, fans forget their boundaries and cross the line. However, Robert is indeed a genius and knows how to tackle such situations in the most unusual ways.

Pattinson began his acting career with the 2006 psychological thriller The Haunted Airman and got his breakthrough with his role as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. He began playing Edward Cullen in the Twilight film franchise in 2008.

Back in 2008, Robert Pattinson had a new stalker who would follow him everywhere. Once, during an interaction with Creme Magazine, the actor revealed that he had a stalker in Spain who would stand outside his apartment for weeks.

While many would inform the police in such a situation, The Batman star went for an unorthodox approach and instead took his stalker out. He said, “I had a stalker while filming a movie in Spain last year. She stood outside my apartment every day for weeks – all day every day. I was so bored and lonely that I went out and had dinner with her.”

It is safe to call Pattinson a genius as he found a bizarre but harmless way to get rid of his stalker. During their dinner, the actor bored his stalker out that she never returned to him. Robert Pattinson said, “I just complained about everything in my life and she never came back.” He added, “People get bored of me in two minutes.”

While Robert Pattinson was successful with his way of dealing with a stalker, this might not be the case in every situation. Therefore, seeking help in such cases is extremely important.

