Rapper Drake has been part of several controversies in his illustrious career, but the one which stands out is when it was reported that the Toronto icon apparently put hot sauce in a condom to make sure the sperm is killed after having s*x with an Instagram model in a hotel. An anonymous Instagram model planned to sue Drake after it was reported that she tried to impregnate herself in the bathroom with his sperm in the cond*m after the two had s*x. Scroll down to know what exactly happened.

Drake has been recently in the news for getting trolled for wearing yellow nails. A few days later, the hip-hop icon was spotted wearing pink nails and got the same meme treatment from the Internet. On the work front, Drake recently released a poetry book which again did not go down well with social media users.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Circling back to the controversy, as per Paper Magazine, Drake responded to the Instagram post which detailed the account of what happened between him and the unknown model. An Instagram page called Too Much Hot Tea revealed in the blog, “Allegedly Drake and the Ig model allegedly met up on Instagram, and the two decided to link up a few weeks ago. The model and Drake had a romantic encounter, and what happened next was well, CRAZY. After the party, they went back to his hotel. They smoked weed for a bit, and he asked if she wanted to have s*x.” The post continued, “She said he was very intent on ensuring things were consensual. They started with a bit of foreplay. He rubbed and s**ked her ti**ies for a bit. He then went to the bathroom and came out with a cond*m on.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TooMuchHotTea🔄 (@toomuchhottea)

The post, further talking about the Grammy-winning rapper shared, “She said he’s about 7 inches, thick, and cut. They f**ked for about 20 minutes. He mostly hit it from the back and eventually came inside the cond*m.”

Taking Drake’s name, the blog added, “Immediately after, he went back into the bathroom to dispose of it. She fished the cond*m out of the trash, untied it, and put the opening end into her v*gina. Boy, was she in for a suprise! She said it felt like pouring hot lava into her p*ssy. She screamed, and Drake ran into the bathroom. He admitted that he poured a packet of hot sauce in the condom to kill the sperm.”

Drake later took to his Instagram stories seemingly taking a dig at the model and the blog writing, “’You can have your 15 minutes of fame… I’ll take the other 23 hours and 45 mins.”

Interestingly, Drake had previously shared how he has to go above and beyond to ensure that women won’t collect his sperm.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: BTS’ Jimin Once Revealed A Bollywood Film He Loved & No It Doesn’t Star Salman Khan Or Shah Rukh Khan, Here’s Which One He Enjoyed Watching!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News