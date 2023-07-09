Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds sizzled the screen with their chemistry in The Proposal. It remains one of the best rom-coms in Hollywood not just for its sweet story but also for the characters the two donned. While the actress played the role of a strict and stern boss, Ryan played the goofy rich guy who wanted to make it on his own. The premise was perfect, and the two were bound to fall in love!

That’s what happened and the audience got to see their angsty romance on-screen. In the middle of all that, there were also some steamy scenes where the actors had to get n*ked. And it was quite hilarious for them both. Scroll on to know what we’re talking about.

While talking on one of the episodes of the About Last Night podcast, Sandra Bullock shared an interesting story about her n*de scene with Ryan Reynolds in The Proposal. She said, “I was like, ‘I will do this n*ked scene only if I can be humiliated and funny. You will not see me trying to attempt being s*xy n*ked—in real life or onscreen. There’s just no point in it! It was for that reason, with a friend that you trusted comedically, and safety-wise I knew I was in the presence of safety.”

Sandra Bullock also explained that they were trying to keep their eyes off each other during the entire process. But there was one point when things became extremely difficult. She said, “I hear Anne Fletcher (director) from the darkness go, ‘Ryan, we can see your b*ll sack!’ I’m like, ‘Oh God!’ because you wanna look down, but I’m like, ‘Don’t look down. Don’t look down.’ Everyone in the darkness spun around to see if they could find a monitor. I was like, ‘Anne, there’s a way to present that information….’”

Also, the Gravity actress slipped once and called Ryan Reynolds’s ‘thing’ little. “Ryan and I have these flesh-coloured things stuck to our privates, my hair is strategically over the n*pples, and Ryan’s little—not little, at all! It’s just whatever’s there, and I don’t know because I didn’t see it, I didn’t look!”

Interestingly, the Deadpool actor was not fizzled at all with the entire thing! Let us know what you think of this story, and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

