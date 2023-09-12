Salma Hayek Pinault, the Mexican-American actress, has a separate fanbase who loves and admires the diva not only for her fashion sense but also for her bubbly nature and unapologetic attitude towards life. She has a unique taste in fashion which we have seen for ages. Today, we will be talking about one of her throwback looks. Scroll down to check it out!

Even though Salma began her career in Mexico, she carved a path in Hollywood with her gorgeousness and dedication towards her craft. Over the years, her body has gone through many transformations, but the actress has always loved her body and flaunted it as it is. She is one of the s*xiest women in Hollywood, and there’s no denying it.

Salma Hayek has been bold with her choices ever since. It’s 2023, and still, the 57-year-old actress put out her bikini pictures on her Instagram. While scrolling through Pinterest, we found a throwback look of hers. Twenty-three years back, in 2020, at the VH1 Music Awards, Salma had walked down the stage to announce the Red Hot Chili Peppers performance, wearing a sheer, sultry black top with dramatic sleeves. She put her busty assets and her hourglass figure on display and covered her b**bs in a beige bra. Hayek completed the look with black trousers.

Check out the picture here:

Who can think of an actress wearing such a s*xy outfit back in 2000, serving a proper Y2K look?

Well, for makeup, Salma Hayek kept it simple. With lots of highlighter, mascara, blush and gloss, the Eternals actress completed the look. However, for the hair, she opted for a unique updo.

For the unversed, she was recently seen in the movie Magic Mike‘s Last Dance. What are your thoughts about her throwback look? Let us know.

