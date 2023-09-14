Angelina Jolie, the name the legend and one of the most extraordinary talents in Hollywood, is not just an actress; she is a brand in herself. Jolie has always increased the value of any project she ever set foot in. She fearlessly portrays all her roles and, in a similar way, poses for photoshoots for magazines and stuff. Today, we have brought you an old pic of the actress where she looks as seductive as ever with a certain depth in her that goes beyond good looks and is more of a reflection of one’s inner self.

Jolie, the mother of six children, juggles her work very efficiently from being an actress, producer, a mother to a humanitarian; she is undoubtedly someone who is a master at multitasking and does it flawlessly. Talking about her photoshoots, the ones that she did years ago had a different kind of appeal to them; they depicted her raw side more over the years, and she has become wiser and more chic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The throwback picture that we have brought to you today had been posted on social media platform X by TheCinesthetic, and as per that it was taken for Vogue Magazine by Annie Leibowitz in the year 2002, that’s two decades ago, but she seemed like she didn’t age at all if we look at her recent pics there would be hardly any difference. Jolie in the picture could be seen wearing a blue-coloured satin night dress sans the bra underneath with a plunging neckline, and the semi-sheer fabric of the night dress tactfully showed enough skin yet kept a lot covered.

The blue night dress had fine threadwork on it in the colour white, and the combination never fails to catch the eye. Angelina Jolie sat on a musty-looking rug on the floor, seductively flaunting her well-toned legs and her arms as well with a s*xy tattoo on one of them.

Angelina Jolie nailed the no-makeup look with her lightly bronzed cheeks and flesh-tinted shade on the lips. Jolie kept the look accessory-less except for just a ring on her left hand, which probably could be her wedding band from her marriage with Billy Bob Thornton, as they were reportedly married from 2000 to 2003, and according to the post, this picture was from 2002.

The Maleficent star’s hair was kept loose and back-brushed in a messy way away from her face and the neckline, giving proper exposure to her racy cleav*ge and sharp collar bones.

Check out the picture about which we can’t stop raving about here:

Angelina Jolie photographed by Annie Leibowitz for VOGUE magazine, 2002. pic.twitter.com/LBRCvS8uXo — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) April 10, 2022

Don’t you think Angelina Jolie looked ravishing in this throwback pic? Let us know about it in the comments.

For more such fashion content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Taylor Swift Rocks A S*xy Little Denim Dress With Her Signature Red Hot Lips & Busty Display At VMAs Afterparty Post Historic Award Night – Take A Look!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News