Taylor Swift had a dreamy night at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) with nine wins, winning for every televised category in which she was nominated. The singer-songwriter was in her element as she was seen shaking it off while also having a little ‘Calm Down’ moment cheering for bestie Selena Gomez. The ‘Lover’ hitmaker was also speaking for all of us when she got emotional over NSYNC’s reunion during the show.

Taylor also made Swifties go gaga with her fashion choices for the night opting for a subtle yet classy slinky Versace black dress which she accessorised with layers of gold and diamond jewellery making everyone wonder if she was back in her Reputation Era. After wrapping up the main event, the songstress slipped into a teeny tiny denim dress, looking cute as a button as she was headed to celebrate the historical night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was a chic appearance for Miss Americana at the after party in an EB Denim “Polka” mini dress with a thin strapped corset top and pleated bottom in different shades of denim. She paired the look with layered gold necklaces, silver and gold bracelets, and hoop earrings. The ‘Delicate’ singer tied her hair in a classy updo with fringes and wore her signature red lips along with winged eyeliner to enhance the glam quotient. She also carried a cute little silver sequinned sling bag to-go. Check out her look below:

IT GIRL! Taylor Swift saindo da after-party do #VMAs ontem. 🩵 pic.twitter.com/93LdhXRbDV — Mídias TSBR (@midiaTSBR) September 13, 2023

MTV VMAs 2023 turned out to be an astonishing night for Taylor with the singer triumphing in nine out of 11 nominations, including the ‘Artist of the Year Award’. She also bagged the award for ‘Video of the Year’, becoming the first person to secure the title four times with her song ‘Anti-Hero’.

“OK. This is unbelievable,” Swift began in her acceptance speech, adding, “This is… I just want to say that the fact that this is a fan-voted award means so much to me based on the memories that we’ve made recently.”

She also spoke about her Eras tour which began in March and is expected to continue till November 23, 2024. “And we’re not even halfway done with it. It’s felt like the adventure of a lifetime this past year. I cannot believe that it was a year ago at the VMAs that I announced the Midnights album,” she added – before expressing, “And all I have to say tonight is thank you. I’m blown away. Thank you so much to the fans. I love you so much.”

Now, all eyes are on Taylor’s upcoming album ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version) which is scheduled to drop on October 27. Are you also pumped for Taylor’s new music? Let us know in the space below.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Fashion updates.

Must Read: Emily Ratajkowski B**b’s Play Peek-A-Boo As Model Almost Suffers An Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction At The VMAs – Video Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News