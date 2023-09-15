The trailer of the much-awaited Aquaman 2 finally hit the Internet. While the fans praised the Jason Momoa starrer trailer, they could not help but notice that Amber Heard was seen in only one shot and most probably two in a blink-and-miss appearance. Many on the Internet reacted to this claiming this was evident after the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Aquaman 2, titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, is a sequel to 2018 Aquaman starring Jason Momoa in the lead role. The part is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 20, 2023. Apart from Jason, the movie will also feature Ben Affleck, Nicole Kidman, Michael Keaton, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in prominent roles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of Amber Heard, as per the Aquaman 2’s official trailer, the actress only appeared for a second which caused quite a chaos on the Internet. Amber Head in the movie trailer is seen for a split second thumping on a glass window underwater. Some fans also claimed that Amber made another very brief appearance in the trailer where she was spotted sitting on the grass. Amber plays the role of Mera- the love interest of Aquaman. Amber’s role was a significant one in part one but her role was chopped after she lost the defamation case against her actor husband Johnny Depp.

Take a look at the trailer:

In one of her earlier interviews, Amber Heard said, “I fought really hard to stay in the movie. They didn’t want to include me in the film.” Even Aquaman 2’s director, James Wan, had earlier made it clear that Heard played no role in creative decision-making.

Social media users on Reddit were quick to react to Amber Heard’s one second appearance in Aquaman 2’s trailer. One person said, “I have a feeling mera was initially at the house in that scene but got cut out/reshot.” Another shared, “I mean that’s just bad editing if somehow this wasn’t a concerted effort to show as little of her as possible.”

The next one commented, “What’s hilarious to me is that out of everything shown in this trailer, heard is what people are focusing on.” Meanwhile, one added, “Just enough to get attention, but not enough to turn people off the whole thing. Its kinda genius.”

An individual asserted, “TBH, People Need To Let The Depp/Heard S**t Go,” as another chimed in, “This made me think the reshoots were to kill her off early in the onslaught.” One user said, “She is bound to appear to some degree since they have a child.”

And, a person shared, “I honestly don’t get the Amber Heard hate. She was definitely a c*nt and a crappy person in her personal life but why are people threatening to boycott the movie over it?”

What do you have to say about Amber Heard’s blink-and- miss appearance in Aquaman 2 trailer? Reach out to us and for more pop culture stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: ‘Deadpool’ Ryan Reynolds Says He’s Ready To Sell One Of His Kids To Come Up With 20 Million Pounds, Adds “I Don’t Even Know Their Names”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News